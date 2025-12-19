She survived Bondi Beach terror attack only because she was delayed in the parking lot

The slight delay of Rina Cesana, 55, and her family likely saved their lives. “We had just parked near the small bridge where the attacker was standing,” she recalled. “We got out of the car when everything was still quiet and calm, and as soon as we started walking toward the celebration, I heard popping sounds. I didn’t pay attention. Bondi Beach is a very touristy area, there are lots of events, especially before Christmas, so I thought it might be fireworks.

“After a few steps, I saw three young women running toward us in a panic, and I still didn’t understand what was happening. I thought they were running to catch a bus. Thank God my daughter grasped the situation and started screaming, ‘Run, they’re shooting at us.’ I looked toward the bridge and felt like I was in a movie. The attacker didn’t shoot in all directions like in every terror attack. He had one goal: to kill Jews. The event started at 5 p.m. Luckily, we were delayed at home and it took time to find parking, otherwise, we would have been inside the celebration.”

“We ran back toward the car, got in and sped away. On the way, we picked up two girls and got them away from the area. When we reached a slightly safer place, we called my husband’s children, who were at the event with the grandchildren, to make sure everyone was OK. I immediately sent a message to my family in Israel that we were fine, even before they heard about the attack. I didn’t want them to worry.”

Did you know anyone who was murdered in the attack?

“I didn’t, but my husband knew Rabbi Eli Schlanger well. He came here years ago as a young Chabad emissary.”

How did you end up in Sydney?

“I followed love, as they say. I’ve known my husband since childhood. His younger sister was a close friend of mine and I was always at their home. After the army, he married an Australian Jewish woman, and 25 years ago, they divorced. We met again when he came to visit Israel, started dating, and I agreed to go with him for a few months to see where it would lead. At first, my mother objected. She didn’t like that he was divorced with four children and 13 years older than me, but love won. When my Australian visa expired, I returned to Israel, but the longing did its work and I went back.”

What do you do for a living?

“My husband owns a building cleaning company, and I work there as a bookkeeper.”

How has the attitude toward the Jewish community changed since October 7?

“I always felt this was the safest place in the world, but over the past two years, much less so. Every Sunday, there is a pro-Palestinian demonstration here. Sometimes we organize counterprotests, but they are much smaller. I live in a neighborhood where 95 percent of the residents are Jewish. We don’t dare go into their areas, but they feel free to come here openly with Hamas flags and harass us. They have also burned down several Jewish-owned shops.”

Is there antisemitism from non-Muslim Australians as well?

“In the past two years, yes. Today, I feel that Australians themselves are increasingly siding with them, to the point that I was afraid of losing clients. Everyone knows this is a company run by Jews and Israelis. Fortunately, no one left.”

Could a terror attack like this lead you to return to Israel?