Police: Terrorist shot after attempting to stab cop in central Israel

Israel Police said Wednesday morning they shot and incapacitated a suspected terrorist who tried to stab a police commando during an operation in Lod, a mixed Arab-Jewish city in central Israel.
According to an initial police statement, Lod police station officers spotted a suspect holding a knife and ordered him to stop. Police said the suspect then ran toward a team of Yasam officers, a special patrol unit, and allegedly tried to stab one of them.
An officer opened fire and “neutralized” the suspect, police said, a term Israeli officials often use to describe an attacker who has been shot, killed or otherwise incapacitated. He was pronounced dead shortly after. No officers were injured.
Large numbers of Central District police officers were at the scene, cordoning off the area and collecting evidence. Police said the circumstances and background of the incident were under investigation.
Central District commander Deputy Commissioner Amir Cohen was heading to the scene and holding a situational assessment, police said.