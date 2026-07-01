Police: Terrorist shot after attempting to stab cop in central Israel

Israel Police said Wednesday morning they shot and incapacitated a suspected terrorist who tried to stab a police commando during an operation in Lod, a mixed Arab-Jewish city in central Israel.

According to an initial police statement, Lod police station officers spotted a suspect holding a knife and ordered him to stop. Police said the suspect then ran toward a team of Yasam officers, a special patrol unit, and allegedly tried to stab one of them.

The scene of the attempted stabbing attack in Lod ( Video: Meir Turgeman )

An officer opened fire and “neutralized” the suspect, police said, a term Israeli officials often use to describe an attacker who has been shot, killed or otherwise incapacitated. He was pronounced dead shortly after. No officers were injured.

Ambulance ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Large numbers of Central District police officers were at the scene, cordoning off the area and collecting evidence. Police said the circumstances and background of the incident were under investigation.