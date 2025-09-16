Rocket fired from Yemen intercepted hours after Israel attacks Hodeidah port

Rocket alert sirens sound throughout the Jerusalem area and central Israel on Tuesday evening just hours after an Israeli Air Force attack on Hodeidah port in Yemen. The alert sent millions of Israelis to shelters.
The IDF later reported that the missile launched from Yemen was intercepted and sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.
The country's airspace was closed following the launch, and several planes that were on their way to land remained in the air. Among others, an Israir flight from Basel, a Trade Air flight from Budapest, and an Air Uzbekistan flight from Tashkent were forced to wait for instructions until the skies reopened.