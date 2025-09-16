Rocket fired from Yemen intercepted hours after Israel attacks Hodeidah port

Rocket alert sirens sound throughout the Jerusalem area and central Israel on Tuesday evening just hours after an Israeli Air Force attack on Hodeidah port in Yemen. The alert sent millions of Israelis to shelters.

Rocket alert sirens sound throughout the Jerusalem area and central Israel on Tuesday evening just hours after an Israeli Air Force attack on Hodeidah port in Yemen. The alert sent millions of Israelis to shelters.

Rocket alert sirens sound throughout the Jerusalem area and central Israel on Tuesday evening just hours after an Israeli Air Force attack on Hodeidah port in Yemen. The alert sent millions of Israelis to shelters.

The IDF later reported that the missile launched from Yemen was intercepted and sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

The IDF later reported that the missile launched from Yemen was intercepted and sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

The IDF later reported that the missile launched from Yemen was intercepted and sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.