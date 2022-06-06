Hezbollah 'ready' to act forcefully if Lebanon says Israel violating water rights

Hezbollah is ready to take action "including force" against Israeli gas operations in disputed waters once the Lebanese government adopts a clearer policy, the heavily armed movement's deputy leader said on Monday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Sheikh Naim Qassem's comments came a day after a vessel operated by London-based Energean arrived off the coast to develop a gas field known as Karish, for Israel.

7 View gallery Sheikh Naim Qassem ( Photo: Reuters )

Israel rejects Lebanon's claims that the field lies within its territory, saying it is part of its exclusive economic zone.

"This is very far from reality," Energy Minister Karin Elharrar told Tel Aviv radio 103 FM, adding that there was "unequivocally no" encroachment by Israel.

7 View gallery Karish gas field ( Courtesy of Energean )

Lebanon's president and premier in statements, both warned Israel against operations in Karish, prompting fears of a violent escalation.

Nonetheless, Elharrar stated that conflict with Lebanon regarding the disputed waters in unlikely: "We are not there at all. Really, such is the disconnect (between rhetoric and reality) that I do not believe they would take action."

Still, she reminded that " Israel is making preparations (and) I recommend that no one try to surprise Israel."

7 View gallery Energy Minister Karin Elharrar ( Photo: AP, Dolev Eran )

The Iran backed Hezbollah, which possesses an arsenal which some experts say rivals that of the Lebanese army, said on Monday it would act only if Lebanon's government formally accuses Israel of violating maritime rights.

"When the Lebanese state says that the Israelis are assaulting our waters and our oil, then we are ready to do our part in terms of pressure, deterrence and use of appropriate means - including force," Qassem said.

"The issue requires a decisive decision from the Lebanese state," he said adding that Hezbollah "urged the government to hurry up, to set a deadline for itself".

Qassem said the Iran-backed group would act "no matter the responses" even if it led to a broader conflict.

7 View gallery Then-US Vice President Joe Biden, left, talks with State Department Special Envoy for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein during the Caribbean Energy Security Summit in 2015 ( Photo: AP )

Lebanon's president and caretaker prime minister said on Monday they would invite U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein to discuss "completing the negotiations to demarcate the southern maritime border and to work on concluding the issue as fast as possible to prevent any escalation that would not serve the state of stability in the region", caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on his Twitter feed.

He said Lebanon would contact major powers and the United Nations to affirm its position, confirming that any Israeli drilling or exploration in the disputed area would be "a provocation and an act of aggression" that threatens peace and security.

7 View gallery A base for U.N. peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is pictured in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon ( Photo: Reuters )

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the dispute would be resolved diplomatically. "Everything to do with the dispute will be resolved in the framework of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, mediated by the United States ," he said in televised remarks.

7 View gallery A map showing the territorial maritime dispute between Israel and Lebanon ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Beirut is hoping to reach an agreement that could then help it unlock valuable gas reserves to ease its worst-ever financial crisis.

In late May, Lebanon's cabinet passed a long-awaited recovery roadmap, despite objections by Hezbollah ministers.

On Monday, Qassem hinted that a fresh plan would have to be negotiated since Lebanon's parliamentary elections last month had triggered a new government formation process.

Hezbollah and its allies lost the parliamentary majority in the vote, but have retained control over the roles of parliament speaker and deputy speaker.

"The most important step that we must take as soon as possible is forming a government, because the country without a government will collapse towards an even worse situation," he said.

7 View gallery President Michel Aoun ( Photo: Orel Cohen, AFP, DALATI AND NOHRA )

He declined to comment on whether Hezbollah would approve a new term for caretaker premier Najib Mikati or if it had suggested names as a successor to President Michel Aoun, a key ally of Hezbollah whose term ends in late October.