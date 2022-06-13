Israeli teen suspected of torturing special needs man over Fortnite game

Police said on Monday that a teenager has been arrested on suspicion of abusing and torturing a special needs man over the online video game, Fortnite.

The suspect, 17, has been in custody for the past three weeks and his remand was extended with the approval of the attorney general despite his young age.

The police launched an investigation after two separate complaints were made against the youth who resides in the southern city of Ashkelon.

The suspect is known to advertise the sale of cheap Fortnight user names on YouTube, and according to the police, approached a 22-year-old man with special needs residing in an institution in the south, and engaged him in the game.

After awhile, he obtained the man's user information and when he requested the user be returned to him, the teen demanded the man cut himself on camera and post videos of the self-injury online.

He then demanded the man eat his excrements on camera and drink his urine. He also forced the man to stab himself in the stomach and urged him to commit suicide, or be killed if he refused to do as the suspect says.

In a separate case, the same youth also extorted NIS 2,000 from a 12-year-old boy's mother, and attempted to transfer NIS 48,000 from his mother's bank account, all for the return of the Fortnite user, which he stole from the boy.

He also uploaded demeaning posts online of the two victims.

"This is a serious case of extortion and abuse," the Be'er Sheva police, youth crime commander, Yoni Dascalo, said.

"We urge all parents to be vigilant and aware of their children's activity online, and report anything out of the ordinary," he said.



