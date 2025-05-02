Israel approves plans to expand Gaza operation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded a multi-hour security meeting Friday evening on the continuation of fighting in Gaza , during which it was decided to expand the IDF's operations in the strip.

An Israeli official said after the meeting, “As long as Hamas does not release our hostages, we will significantly deepen our military action. That is what will happen—unless Hamas agrees at the last moment to a deal and releases the hostages.”

1 View gallery IDF forces ( Photo: Ziv Koren )

On Sunday, the security cabinet is expected to approve the operational plans, which include a broader mobilization of reservists. In recent days, many reserve commanders have instructed their units to prepare for unexpected call-ups.

The reservists will be divided into two main groups: battalions designated for offensive and frontline missions deep inside Gaza, and brigades that will replace regular army units redeployed into the Strip to spearhead the new phase of operations.

The cabinet plans, which are not expected to involve a full-scale ground invasion or reoccupation of Gaza, are seen as another significant step in the ongoing campaign. Friday’s meeting came after Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir approved the expansion plans, which Netanyahu has now personally authorized ahead of Sunday’s vote.

Israeli officials said Thursday that negotiations over a potential hostage deal are nearing exhaustion, and the likelihood of a breakthrough appears to be diminishing. If Hamas continues to reject the terms, officials warned, Israel will escalate its military offensive.