Following Greta, Algerian 'relief convoy' aims to break Gaza ‘siege’

Following the interception of the "Gaza flotilla" and the deportation of its participants , a new effort to “break the siege” in the Strip is underway—this time overland. Dubbed the “Steadfast Convoy,” the initiative began Monday in Algeria and continued through Tunisia, where additional activists joined.

On Tuesday, the convoy reached Libya and is expected to cross into Egypt on Wednesday, with the ultimate goal of reaching Gaza through the Rafah border crossing—pending Egyptian approval.

3 View gallery Algerian bus heading for Gaza as part of the convoy

Videos and photos posted online showed activists departing to cheering crowds. One participant was quoted as saying, “This is a historic moment. We’re standing with Gaza as it faces a brutal war. This journey is our Hajj.”

The convoy is drawing widespread coverage from Arabic media outlets, with new groups joining at each stop. Spokesperson Wael Nawar told reporters the convoy aims to break the blockade, open crossings and deliver aid currently held at Gaza border points. The delegation includes activists, volunteers, parliament members and diplomats. Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen network reported that more than 2,000 people are currently part of the convoy.

Yahya Sari, head of the Algerian Initiative to Support Palestine and Aid Gaza and one of the organizers, wrote on Facebook: “This is a humanitarian mission. We're raising our voices to demand an end to the cruel siege on our people in Gaza. To the people of Gaza—we say: you're not alone. We share your pain and suffering.”

While convoy participants say they’ve received warm welcomes in every city so far, it remains uncertain whether Egypt will allow them entry. Al Jazeera reported that Egyptian authorities have yet to respond to the group’s request to cross into Rafah.

3 View gallery Poster issued by convoy members

A convoy statement said there’s been “no direct communication” with Egyptian officials but added, “We hope to cross when we arrive. We don’t intend to violate any Egyptian laws and are counting on the authorities’ cooperation.” Organizers claim nearly 3,000 people have confirmed participation in the Egyptian leg, planning to travel from Cairo to El-Arish in North Sinai.

“We’re not here to cause trouble for Egyptian authorities,” the statement added. “We understand Egypt’s security concerns and want to work in coordination. Participants from 54 countries are expected to arrive in Cairo on Thursday.

“The convoy’s goals align with Egypt’s diplomatic efforts and we respect Egyptian law. All participants signed agreements to obey local laws and Egyptian authorities are entitled to investigate or deport anyone. If deportations occur, we request a clear explanation.”

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement Tuesday—without directly naming the convoy—reaffirming that all foreign missions to Gaza’s border must follow established procedures. It stressed that entry into Egypt requires advance visas and permits and that applications made outside official channels won’t be considered.

3 View gallery Palestinians collecting aid in Gaza ( Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled )

Qatar’s The New Arab reported growing controversy in Egypt surrounding the convoy. Algerian attorney Fatima Rouaibi said three Algerian lawyers were detained at Cairo airport along with 37 others. She claimed the arrests had “no legal justification” and that authorities confiscated their phones and documents.

Egyptian media figure Ahmed Moussa warned that the convoy includes many participants without legal entry permits and could pose a national security threat. An unnamed senior Egyptian security official told local outlets that the convoy’s purpose is to politically embarrass Egypt, which is “acting responsibly in support of Palestinians.” Others offered a more positive view, calling the convoy a form of Egypt’s “soft power” in advocating for Gaza.

The Qatari outlet also reported that Egyptian authorities fear the convoy’s push toward Rafah could provoke an Israeli response, potentially leading to “undesirable developments.”

Meanwhile, Cairo is preparing for a “Global March for Gaza,” expected to begin Wednesday, with thousands of participants from more than 35 countries. Marchers are reportedly set to arrive in El-Arish and proceed on foot toward the Rafah crossing, where protest encampments are expected to be set up.