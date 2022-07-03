Israeli family severely injured while vacationing in Jordan

An Israeli family's vacation was cut short on Sunday morning after they were badly injured in a motorboat accident in the Gulf of Aqaba in Jordan.

Following the accident, the family was evacuated via rescue planes to the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan. The mother, 46,and one of her two sons, 14, arrived at the hospital sedated and ventilated. Their condition is described as serious.

The family, residents of the Arab town Reineh in northern Israel, were injured while engaging in water sports with their friends. The father, 53, and the couple's second son were mildly injured.

The rescue planes, sent through the international insurance company PassportCard in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, flew the family to receive medical attention in Israel.

"We're taking care of thousands of Israelis that need help, due to daily complicated events," said PassportCard CEO Ronit Segal. "The case of our insured customers in Aqaba was unusual given it was a very severe accident involving serious injuries. We managed to help and closely accompany the Israelis' return home by summoning a medical team and two ambulance planes."

Only last week Orit Peled, a 49-year-old from Pardesiya, drowned while scuba diving at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt. Itzik, her husband, said that the local rescue team did not know how to treat her.

"For the duration of an hour she laid on the pier, not breathing and with no pulse, and no one knew what to do," he shared.