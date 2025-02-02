Incoming IDF Chief of Staff: '2025 will continue to be a year of combat'

The day after his appointment as the next IDF Chief of Staff, Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir, currently the director general of the Ministry of Defense, delivered his first speech following the announcement of his selection as the intended successor to Herzi Halevi. Despite cease-fires in Gaza and Lebanon, "the year 2025 will continue to be a year of combat," said Zamir during the Ministry of Defense’s work plan conference.

2 View gallery Eyal Zamir ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

"The war has proven that we must only rely on ourselves," said Zamir, who is expected to assume the role of Chief of Staff on March 6. "We were all raised on the principle that 'The State of Israel will defend itself by itself.' Now, I am telling you that Israel will also produce its own weapons independently, in the face of any threat or scenario. During the war, we restarted production lines that had been shut down, expanded existing production lines, and established new manufacturing capabilities. Reducing our dependence on the world benefits security, the economy and industry. This will also prove itself in defense exports."

The incoming IDF chief of staff added: "We are in a global arms race – a technological race. In our region, there is no room for mercy. Our neighbors, from Iran to Gaza, from Yemen to Beirut and Damascus, misjudge us. The people of Israel and the IDF are strong. During moments of crisis, a fighting spirit emerges in our people. We must salute the IDF, its soldiers, and its commanders. They saved the State of Israel. The Ministry of Defense provided the IDF with the tools, support and safety net needed to complete its mission.

"During the war, the IDF rose from the depths. Enemies on all fronts were defeated, and their leaders are now buried beneath the rubble. But the campaign is not over, and challenges remain ahead. We must remember the heavy price we paid in lives lost and wounded. The year 2025 will continue to be a year of combat. The Ministry of Defense must continue to build strength and support IDF needs and national security missions."

"In the coming days, I will conclude my role as director general of the Ministry of Defense," Zamir said. "I feel that I am leaving behind a strong, leading and powerful ministry that is focused on its primary mission, which I defined during the second day of the war – providing the military and the defense establishment with the breathing room they need."

He also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the IDF. "I want to thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz for their trust in selecting me as the 24th IDF chief of staff," he said. "We will show our enemies that they face a determined, powerful, and victorious force, as it is written in the Book of Psalms: 'I will pursue my enemies and overtake them, and I will not turn back until they are destroyed.'"

From tank commander to chief of staff

Zamir’s appointment as chief of staff still requires approval from the Advisory Committee for Senior Appointments, and final government approval. Assuming these are secured, Zamir, who was already considered the leading candidate, is expected to assume his role next month, following the resignation of outgoing Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. With this appointment, Zamir will become the first tank officer to serve as Chief of Staff since David (Dado) Elazar in the 1970s.

Upon entering his new role, Zamir will face significant challenges alongside ongoing combat efforts. These include appointing a new Deputy Chief of Staff and a new commander for the Southern Command to replace Major General Yaron Finkelman, who has retired. Additionally, Zamir will need to oversee the integration of ultra-Orthodox Jews into the IDF, the potential military dismantling of Hamas in Gaza (if the war resumes), and possibly an unprecedented operation in Iran, with U.S. assistance.

For quite a while, Zamir has been regarded as the leading candidate to succeed Halevi due to his experience, authority and professionalism, particularly his stance against downsizing the military. Having served for 38 years in various combat and senior command roles, Zamir at 59 will be the oldest chief of staff in IDF history. For comparison, Gadi Eizenkot and Dan Halutz concluded their terms at age 58.

2 View gallery Eyal Zamir interviewing for the position ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

Among the roles he has held in the IDF, Zamir served as commander of the Southern Command. In his most recent position, from 2018 to 2021, he was deputy chief of staff under Aviv Kochavi. During this time, he oversaw the implementation of the multi-year Momentum plan and managed all military support for the civilian sector during the COVID-19 pandemic and Operation Guardian of the Walls in 2021. Before serving as deputy chief of wtaff, Zamir was the military secretary to the prime minister and also served as the chief of staff for the Ground Forces Command.

Over the past year, Zamir has been heavily involved in building military capabilities and has maintained excellent relations with the Americans. Among other responsibilities, he oversaw unprecedented arms acquisitions from the United States, including deals for fighter jets and munitions, as well as expanded local production within Israel’s defense industries.