Hamas posts video falsely claiming its sniper shoots soldier

Hamas post video showing sniper aiming for Israeli soldier and falsely claiming it hit him





The Hamas terrorist carried an American-made Barrett rifle and shot a 0.5 caliber bullet that can be fatal; but, the shot missed the soldier, who realized he was in danger and ducked behind a dirt embankment near by protecting him and his commanding officer. Other officers began working to pinpoint the sniper who has thus far escaped capture.

In the images posted by Hamas, the sniper's face was blurred and a bag nearby bore the saying: "one bullet, one officer."

Hamas snipers have succeeded in targeting troops in Gaza in recent months and to document their attacks in posts. The terrorists also filmed drones launched to gather intelligence about IDF troops. The IDF is concentrating efforts on locating and eliminating the threats posed by the snipers.