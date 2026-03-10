Cyprus detains suspected Hamas member wanted in Germany over alleged plot to arm attacks

terrorist group who is wanted in Germany for allegedly procuring weapons and ammunition for attacks on Israeli or Jewish facilities, German federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The Lebanese-born suspect, identified only as Kamel M. in line with German privacy rules, was detained at Larnaca airport on March 6 after arriving from Lebanon, prosecutors said in a statement.

