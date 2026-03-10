Cyprus detains suspected Hamas member wanted in Germany over alleged plot to arm attacks

Cypriot authorities have detained a suspected member of the Hamas terrorist group who is wanted in Germany for allegedly procuring weapons and ammunition for attacks on Israeli or Jewish facilities, German federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
The Lebanese-born suspect, identified only as Kamel M. in line with German privacy rules, was detained at Larnaca airport on March 6 after arriving from Lebanon, prosecutors said in a statement.
The suspect is wanted in connection with the transport of 300 rounds of live ammunition, according to prosecutors. The statement did not specify where the ammunition originated or where it was intended to be delivered.
“The operation served as preparation for deadly Hamas attacks on Israeli or Jewish institutions in Germany and Europe,” prosecutors said.
Police also searched the suspect’s apartment in Berlin.
If Kamel M. is extradited to Germany, a judge will decide whether to place him in pretrial detention, the statement said.
Attacks against Jews and Jewish targets have increased worldwide since the war against Hamas in Gaza, which was triggered by the terrorist group’s October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.