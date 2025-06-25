Expert: Expect the worst from Iran

Geopolitical expert Avi Melamed says Iran could attempt to renew its nuclear capabilities

Maayan Hoffman, ILTV|
As long as the Iranian regime remains in power, Israel should “always expect the worst,” said geopolitical expert Avi Melamed.
Speaking on the ILTV News Podcast, Melamed warned that future threats could include renewed attempts by Iran to rebuild its nuclear capabilities, as well as further destabilization caused by the collapse of its militia networks and proxies.
“When it comes to this regime, that should be the underlying assumption in every possible aspect, and particularly when you talk about it in the context of potential negotiations and agreements,” Melamed said.
