Son’s murder, ax attack on guard and grim discovery: Herzliya mother's rampage minute by minute

The city of Herzliya in central Israel is still reeling from the gruesome murder of 6-year-old Liam Itskovitch by his mother Sigal Yana .

On Wednesday, the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court remanded the 33-year-old to custody and she is facing charges of first-degree murder with special circumstances, the murder of a helpless person, manslaughter, animal cruelty, assault and numerous other offenses.

Sigal walks to the mall and attacks security guard





A single instance of physical violence between Itskovitch and Liam's father was recorded in 2019. As a single mother, she was known to the municipal social services department in Modi'in, where she lived with her parents and son. That same year, she moved to Dimona, and later to Herzliya.

Tuesday evening : Itskovich murdered her son Liam and the family dog in their home on Halil Street in the Galil Yam neighborhood.

18:38: She leaves her home and starts walking—while covered in blood—toward the Seven Stars Mall in Herzliya, an eight-minute walk from the family home.

"She walked past me and then came back toward me. I saw her with splatters of blood on her face. It seemed surreal to me," one of her neighbors recounted.

"I didn't realize that it was blood at first; I thought she had a face mask on. I also didn’t understand why she was barefoot and wearing torn clothes. I was very scared. She entered the building, I asked her if she was okay, and she said yes, but I felt something was off. It shook my whole body."

18:42: Itskovich walks down the street holding an ax, waving it—and according to the police, tries to attack passersby. Footage of the incident shows another woman distancing herself from Itskovitch as she approaches her with an ax.

1 View gallery 6-year-old Liam, murdered by his mother ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

A woman who called the emergency hotline to report the incident said, "We are in the car, and we saw a young woman chasing another woman with an ax. She put a hole in our car's hood. I'm shaking all over. You have to come."

18:46: Upon arriving at the mall, Itskovitch attacked the security guard at the entrance with an ax. She then removed her clothes, and videos show her with blood on her back and face. The police arrested her, reporting that the security guard sustained light injuries.

20:44:

The grandmother, the suspect’s mother, arrived at the family home after being contacted by the father and discovered Liam's lifeless body. She informed the police, who reported that the child showed signs of violence.

The investigation revealed previous reports from neighbors about violence in the home, though not directed toward the child. The background to the shocking murder remains unclear. The suspect has been sent for a psychiatric evaluation.

Liam will be laid to rest at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Jerusalem.