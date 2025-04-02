Engineering education shifts from theory to real-world skills

As the world changes, so must the way we teach. At Afeka Academic College of Engineering in Tel Aviv, a shift from knowledge-based to competency-based education is driving a new, innovative approach to pedagogy—one that equips students with the real-world skills they need to thrive in Israel’s ever-important high-tech industry.

Pedagogy is more than delivering content—it’s about how we engage students in the learning process. In today’s rapidly evolving world, education must be flexible, inclusive, and hands-on.

Traditional methods no longer meet the diverse needs of learners, nor do they prepare students for the real-world challenges they’ll face.

“We know that there's a disparate way of learning throughout our world for all kinds of good reasons, and that our children—our students of all ages—present with different issues as well as different characteristics," said Jan Morrison, founder and president of the Teaching Institute for Excellence in STEM. "So having the ability to go beyond the old yellow pad and traditional lecturing is really critical.”

When students learn by doing—applying theory in real time—their understanding deepens. This experiential approach is especially vital in higher education, where students must graduate with skills they can use immediately.

“Innovative pedagogy has to respond to what employers are identifying as the competencies they’ll need when that student, that young adult, enters the workforce," Morrison added.

At Afeka Academic College of Engineering, innovation starts with listening—especially to the needs of industry.

What skills do engineering graduates need to succeed?

Afeka’s response is a structured, forward-thinking model that identifies and cultivates both technical and personal competencies—the values and abilities that shape the ideal Afeka graduate, also known as the “graduate profile.”

“We can find among them skills like basic math, physics, engineering knowledge, programming—the usual ones," said Anat Ratnovsky, vice president of Academic Affairs at Afeka. "But also personal skills like critical thinking, independent learning, online writing, presentation and communication skills, and teamwork.”

Afeka then defined three levels for each skill—basic, intermediate, and advanced—and set a clear goal to integrate and develop these skills throughout every course, across all three or four years of a student’s academic journey.

Students also take part in long-term, collaborative projects that mirror real-world processes.

“One of the most creative examples is what we call 'rolling projects,' where a group of software engineering students continues the work of a previous group," Ratnovsky said. "They must first understand what the earlier team did, then plan their own project very precisely—with detailed requirements—so the next group will know how to move forward. It’s very creative, and it’s exactly what happens in industry.”

Change isn’t easy, especially in academia—but Afeka supports its faculty through open dialogue, professional training, and annual calls for educational innovation.