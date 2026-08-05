IDF soldier’s grave vandalized, Israeli flags destroyed: ‘Our hearts were broken’

The family of fallen IDF soldier Staff Sgt. Nir Hoffman, a medic in the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion who was killed in a road accident in December 2025, was shocked to discover Monday that vandals had desecrated his grave at the cemetery in Moshav Aviezer, near Beit Shemesh.

The headstone was covered with scribbles, Israeli flags were torn down and broken and keepsakes left by his friends had disappeared.

Gallery Staff Sgt. Hoffman and the vandalized gravesite

“What we saw broke our hearts,” his father, Itai, told ynet. “The front of Nir’s grave was covered in childish scribbles, the flags were destroyed, a pen dedicated to him was embedded in the memorial candle and it appears that keepsakes left on the headstone by dear friends were stolen,” he said. “The chaos and violence in the public space we all share have hurt us once again.

“As a society, we must find a way out of these cycles of harm and violence and ensure that incidents like this do not happen again. We trust the Israel Police to handle the case and ask that the matter be left in their hands. Violence is not an answer to violence. Nir was a peace-loving person who respected and valued every human being. He left that as a legacy for us all.”

The flags were broken

Staff Sgt. Nir Hoffman

Hoffman, who was 20 when he died, dreamed of becoming a doctor after completing his military service and asked his friends to remember him as a man of peace.

“Nir was a creative dreamer, known for his sensitivity and wisdom,” his father said. “He had almond-shaped brown eyes and a sweet smile. From an early age, he developed a rich and distinctive inner world.

“He read extensively and loved immersing himself in stories, games and Dungeons & Dragons. In high school, he served as a youth leader in the Bnei HaMoshavim movement in the community where he grew up.

“Nir had his own way of living in the world, guided by deep listening and the moral compass he developed over the years. He asked many questions, thought deeply and was not afraid to express views that differed from those of others or to challenge accepted conventions.

“Nir chose to enlist in the Nahal Brigade with friends from his pre-military academy as part of a Hashomer Hatzair group and successfully completed the selection process for the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion. During his training, he chose to take a combat medic course because he wanted to be in a position where he could treat people, help them and save lives.”