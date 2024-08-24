Watch oil tanker burn after Houthi strike

Sounion is the third of the Greek Delta Tankers fleet to come under Houthi rebels' attack in a month; its 25 member crew made up of Philippine and Russian nationals and its four security guards were rescued after abandoning ship 

Lior Ben Ari
Sounion oil tanker on fire after Houthi strike

The Houthi rebels in Yemen posted a video on Saturday showing the Sounion oil tanker that was attacked on Wednesday, on its way from Iraq to Cyprus, burn after it was hit by missiles and assaulted by small boats 140 kilometers (87 miles) west of the port of Hodeidah.
The tanker's crew abandoned ship and were rescued by the French Navy and taken to Djibouti. On Friday, the EU's Red Sea naval mission "Aspides" said the tanker was docked between Yemen and Eritrea but did not say if the fire on board had been extinguished.
2 View gallery
החות'ים פרסמו סרטון של הספינה היוונית SOUNION עולה באש בים האדום, אחרי שתקפו אותההחות'ים פרסמו סרטון של הספינה היוונית SOUNION עולה באש בים האדום, אחרי שתקפו אותה
Sounion oil tanker on fire after Houthi attack
( Photo : EPA)
The Sounion was the third vessel of the Greek Delta Tankers company to be attacked by the Houthis in the Red Sea in a month. There were 25 crew members on board from the Philippines and Russia and four security officers. No one was hurt in the attack.
2 View gallery
כלי שיט בלתי מאויש שהותקף בפינוי מכלית נפט בים האדום אחרי מתקפה של ה חות'ים מ תימןכלי שיט בלתי מאויש שהותקף בפינוי מכלית נפט בים האדום אחרי מתקפה של ה חות'ים מ תימן
Houthi attack boat on fire after attack on oil tanker
(Photo: EPA )
Aspides said the tanker was carrying 150,000 tons of crude oil, which posed an environmental threat and endangered other maritime travel. In a statement, Aspides said anyone in the area must exercise caution.
