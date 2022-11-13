Israeli necrophile nabbed for trying to kill sister, have sex with corpse

In a rather disturbing occurrence, an Israeli teen was arrested last month after he attempted to kill his sister and have sex with her corpse in order to fulfill his necrophilic fantasies.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The Israel Police revealed Sunday that the 19-year-old resident of the central city of Kfar Saba was arrested on October 27 after trying to murder his 18-year-old sister. The girl was taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba with moderate knife-inflicted wounds to her head.

1 View gallery An Israel Police car ( Photo: Shahar Gross )

The man is suspected to be an avid watcher of מecrophilia films and tried to kill his sister to replicate the experience, police sources said.

His lawyers, Ido Raz and Shani Segal, said in a statement: "This is a difficult family affair that they are to trying to cope with. The man has a history of mental problems and has no criminal record. He has been hospitalized in a psychiatric hospital after he was arrested.

"His psychiatric evaluation is ongoing. We will make our case in the courtroom upon receiving all pertinent information from both the investigation and the hospital."

The teen will appear before at the Lod County Court on Sunday.