Israeli necrophile nabbed for trying to kill sister, have sex with corpse

Apparently influenced by necrophilia films, 19-year-old from Kfar Saba tried to murder his teen sibling, who was left moderately wounded; man taken to a psychiatric facility for evaluation

Raanan Ben-Tzur|
PrintFind an error? Report us
In a rather disturbing occurrence, an Israeli teen was arrested last month after he attempted to kill his sister and have sex with her corpse in order to fulfill his necrophilic fantasies.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The Israel Police revealed Sunday that the 19-year-old resident of the central city of Kfar Saba was arrested on October 27 after trying to murder his 18-year-old sister. The girl was taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba with moderate knife-inflicted wounds to her head.
    1 View gallery
    An Israel Police car     An Israel Police car
    An Israel Police car
    (Photo: Shahar Gross)
    The man is suspected to be an avid watcher of מecrophilia films and tried to kill his sister to replicate the experience, police sources said.
    His lawyers, Ido Raz and Shani Segal, said in a statement: "This is a difficult family affair that they are to trying to cope with. The man has a history of mental problems and has no criminal record. He has been hospitalized in a psychiatric hospital after he was arrested.
    "His psychiatric evaluation is ongoing. We will make our case in the courtroom upon receiving all pertinent information from both the investigation and the hospital."
    The teen will appear before at the Lod County Court on Sunday.

    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.