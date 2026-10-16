Trump fires White House press secretary Katie Zacharia after just five days on the job

President Donald Trump has fired his newly appointed White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, after just five days on the job, U.S. media reported Friday, following a troubled debut and growing controversy over her claims about her legal career. The reports came shortly after Trump publicly suggested she should reconsider remaining in the position, saying she had been treated unfairly by the media.
Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn before departing for a campaign rally in Georgia, Trump said he had spoken with Zacharia about the intense criticism she faced since taking the job.
"I told Katie, in my opinion, she was treated very unfairly," Trump said, adding that she had been "brutalized by the media."
Recounting their conversation, Trump said: "I told her, 'I think you're better off being happy.'" He added: "I want her to have a good life. I don't want her to have a life like she's led the last three days."
The president also addressed Zacharia directly through reporters, saying: "Katie, do you need this? I don't think you need this."
At the time, Trump stopped short of announcing her dismissal, saying he would make a final decision after returning from his campaign trip. "When I get back, we're gonna talk," he said. Fox News subsequently reported, citing a White House official, that Zacharia was "transitioning out" of the role.
Zacharia, who replaced Karoline Leavitt, began her new position Monday and held her first White House press briefing Tuesday. The appearance lasted less than 15 minutes, with Zacharia taking questions from only three reporters before abruptly ending the session. Her performance drew criticism, although Trump initially defended her, saying he thought she had done well.
The controversy intensified over questions about Zacharia's legal qualifications. She had previously described herself as having practiced law, and Trump himself had referred to her as an attorney. However, during an interview Thursday with Fox News host Sean Hannity, she acknowledged that she had failed the bar examination and had never retaken it.
Zacharia graduated from Pepperdine University's law school in 2011. While a law degree is generally required to become an attorney in the United States, graduates must also be admitted to a state bar before they can practice law. Her acknowledgment prompted further questions about how she had represented her professional background.
Before joining the White House, Zacharia had worked as a conservative media commentator and communications adviser to Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social. Trump announced her appointment on October 9, praising her loyalty and predicting she would do an excellent job representing his administration.