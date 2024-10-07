Unannounced airdrops near Lebanese border spark panic in northern communities





Several northern Israeli communities issued shelter-in-place advisories Monday evening after residents spotted two parachutes in the skies over the Lebanese border, evoking memories of the October 7 massacre, when Hamas terrorists famously paraglided into Israeli territory during the attack.

Locals' fears were compounded by Saudi media reports of Hezbollah operatives allegedly attempting to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon amid heightened tensions on the one-year anniversary of the massacre.

1 View gallery Parachutes over Lebanon border

The IDF clairified shortly later that the parachutes were part of a resupply mission for the 91st Division, the third division deployed into southern Lebanon, and there was no security threat.

Local police and municipal leaders expressed anger over what they called an "unnecessary incident" on such a tense day, especially since they had not received prior notice.

After receiving reports of parachute sightings, Northern District police mobilized all available forces toward the Ramim Ridge on the border. "Everything we trained for over the past year, we carried out as if this were a real event we were prepared for," a Northern District officer said.

"Officers were immediately deployed to their posts, special forces units were dispatched to potential landing sites, and senior commanders rushed to the scene. It was one of the most stressful situations we've faced, implementing everything we had prepared for. It’s unfortunate this happened without coordination at such a sensitive time, but it was certainly the strongest drill possible."

Residents in Upper Galilee communities described how some armed themselves in response to the sighting. "People were locking and loading, stepping outside to protect their families while their children played in the park," said David, who lives in a moshav near the Lebanon border. "How could they not pick a different day for this without informing anyone? Tens of thousands of us here on the border were thrown into panic. I hope they learn from this—it’s no joke."