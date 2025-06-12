US embassy instructed to avoid Israel's Gay Pride events

The United States Embassy in Israel will, for the first time, boycott Gay Pride events in Israel under instruction from the State Department.

The embassy's Tel Aviv branch, which is located on the route of Friday's Gay Pride parade, has always participated in the celebrations .

Embassy staff had marched in the parade and the building was covered with the Gay Pride flag. During U.S. President Donald Trump's first term in office, then-ambassador David Friedman hosted an event celebrating Pride Week, despite being an Orthodox Jew.

The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel expressed disappointment, saying it was unfortunate that American diplomats would not be able to join the Pride marchers as they had in the past without fear.

"What begins with harassment of transgenders, soon turns into marginalizing an entire community," the association said in a statement, adding that the State Department directive underscores the necessity of a united struggle.

"When authorities close doors, we break down walls. See you on Friday because now more than ever, we must all fight for an egalitarian, free and safe future for all."

Since returning to office, President Trump has enacted a wave of anti-LGBTQ policies, including the reversal of Biden-era protections, the elimination of federal recognition for transgender individuals and a ban on their participation in the military and women’s sports.

His administration has also cut funding for LGBTQ youth support services, such as the 988 suicide prevention line and blocked federal coverage of gender-affirming care under Medicaid, Medicare and the Department of Veterans Affairs. These moves, framed by the administration as a rejection of "radical gender ideology," have been widely condemned by human rights advocates as one of the most sweeping rollbacks of LGBTQ rights in U.S. history.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner, one of the most prominent transgender figures in the world and a guest of Israel’s Pride Month celebrations , arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday .

Speaking at a press conference shortly after landing, she said her visit was intended to “bring a little bit of light in my own small way,” adding, “Each of us can do something small to change the way others see Israel.”