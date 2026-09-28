‘They thought we were police’: Farmer’s emergency call leads to RAF Fairford terror arrests

A farmer driving home from a party in the middle of the night had no reason to expect anything unusual on the quiet country roads around her Gloucestershire village. Then her headlights swept across three white vans blocking the road near RAF Fairford , and a group of hooded and masked men suddenly scattered into the darkness .

Some ran into the fields and trees. Others, she said, appeared to head toward the airbase, a Royal Air Force facility heavily used by the U.S. military. The woman, who has asked British media not to identify her for security reasons, drove away and called the emergency number 999. She then warned neighbors in a village WhatsApp group to lock their doors.

Gallery The five terrorists, stripped to the waist on the sidewalk, are searched by security forces early yesterday morning ( Photo: X )

“They would have seen the bright headlights,” she told the Press Association. “They probably thought we were the police and panicked.”

Police arrived around 15 minutes after her call. Five men were subsequently arrested, initially on suspicion of offenses under Britain’s Explosives Act and later on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act. Three vans were left at the scene, where bomb disposal specialists deployed a robot to examine them.

The woman believes the accidental encounter may itself have disrupted whatever the men were doing. “It would appear that by doing so I just derailed whatever they were planning,” she said.

The farmer’s account also appears to challenge Trump’s description of how the suspects were caught. President Donald Trump said Sunday that the operation was “fantastic,” praised cooperation between the United States and Britain and claimed the suspects had been watched for some time.

British reporting, however, indicated that the police operation itself was not intelligence-led and that officers responded after receiving the call about the suspicious vehicles. At the same time, residents said security around the base had visibly tightened in the days before the arrests, suggesting authorities had broader concerns about a possible threat even if they had not identified the men or vans in advance.

‘Thank God we spotted them’

The farmer said she first assumed the vans might have been abandoned. Their appearance quickly made her suspicious: they carried commercial branding that appeared false, and a phone number displayed on at least one vehicle was missing a digit. Fuel2U, the company whose name appeared on a van, said the vehicles had no connection to the business.

When she turned around, her headlights revealed the men nearby. She told The Telegraph that the realization of what might have happened only fully struck her afterward, saying it was “pretty incredible” to think she may have come face to face with potential terrorists and helped foil a plot.

“It was clear they had just got there. Thank God we spotted them,” she said.

Near RAF Fairford, where a suspected terror attack was thwarted, a bomb disposal robot inspects vans believed to contain explosives

At the time, her instinct was simpler. She saw masked men running through the countryside in the early hours near a heavily secured military installation and immediately concluded something was badly wrong.

The encounter also left her thinking about how vulnerable she had been. Had the group attempted to stop her from leaving, she told British media, the outcome could have been very different.

Her unease was heightened by what villagers had already noticed around Fairford. She said B-1 bombers that had been stationed there were moved earlier in the week, entrances were blocked with heavy machinery and civilian personnel had been sent home by Friday. Residents had also begun noticing unfamiliar people around the small village who they suspected were plainclothes police.

Those signs made what she saw on the road even harder to dismiss.

“A plucky amateur shouldn’t be spotting an unusual bit of activity at 1am when the air base is on high alert,” she said. “I think it’s absolutely astonishing.”

Five suspects remain at center of terror investigation

British counterterrorism police took over the investigation after the five arrests. Authorities imposed a 400-meter cordon around the vehicles and evacuated about 85 nearby households while military explosive ordnance specialists examined the scene.

Investigators are examining several possible motives. British media reported that one line of inquiry is whether Iran was connected to the suspected plot, though police have not publicly identified the suspects, disclosed their nationalities or established a motive.

RAF Fairford ( Photo: Reuters )

RAF Fairford has particular strategic significance because it serves as a forward operating location for the U.S. Air Force and has been used by American aircraft for missions against Iran. Tehran had previously warned that bases used to launch attacks on Iranian territory could be considered targets.

Security around Fairford had already been strengthened during the conflict. Residents described barriers and heavy equipment appearing at entrances, while reports said the base had recently been placed on the highest U.S. force-protection alert level.