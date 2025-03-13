Meet the mothers who joined the IDF while their husbands went to war

Mazal Matzliach, Naomi Lasri, Meirav Elias, and Dr. Moriyah Lichtman have all been drafted into the IDF after witnessing and experiencing the events of October 7. They also faced the emotional challenge of waving goodbye to their husbands, who were called up for reserve duty.
None of these four women had previously served in the IDF, but they decided that now was the time. What do they all have in common? They are all dedicated United Hatzalah volunteers.
United Hatzalah is made up of Orthodox and non-Orthodox men and women, as well as Christian and Muslim Arabs, all united in their mission to save lives in Israel.
When asked why she chose to enlist now, Mazal Matzliach told Ynet News, “There is a price to living in Israel, and I am willing to pay it.”
These four mothers, all wives of reservists and medics for United Hatzalah, embody the Israeli spirit—courage, resilience, and unwavering dedication to the people of Israel.