First alert in months along northern border: false alarm as interceptor launched near Safed toward flock of birds

A siren sounded at 10:00 am in Kibbutz Baram in the Upper Galilee, with the IDF saying details were under review and video from Safed showing the trail of an interceptor launched in the area

|Updated:
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Rocket sirens
IDF
For the first time in many months, a siren sounded along the northern border. The alert was heard at 10:00 am in Kibbutz Baram in the Upper Galilee.
The Israel Defense Forces said the details were under review. Footage from the area showed the trail of an interceptor near Safed. At this stage, it appears to have been an attempt to intercept a suspicious target, with checks underway to determine whether it was a drone that crossed in from Lebanon.
2 View gallery
שובל המיירט בשמי צפתשובל המיירט בשמי צפת
The interceptor’s trail in the skies over Safed
(Photo: Bar Zaga)
Hezbollah was quick to distance itself from the incident, with a source in the terrorist organization telling Reuters that its operatives had no connection to the event.
Security officials stressed that full routine activity could continue.
2 View gallery
אזעקה בברעםאזעקה בברעם
A siren sounded in Baram
The siren in the Galilee sounded amid rising tensions and the possibility of renewed escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, one year and one month after a ceasefire was declared in the north.
As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met this week in Florida with United States President Donald Trump, concerns were voiced in Lebanon that the American president had 'given Netanyahu a green light to attack Lebanon.'
First published: 10:20, 01.02.26
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""