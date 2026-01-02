First alert in months along northern border: false alarm as interceptor launched near Safed toward flock of birds

For the first time in many months, a siren sounded along the northern border. The alert was heard at 10:00 am in Kibbutz Baram in the Upper Galilee.
The Israel Defense Forces said the details were under review. Footage from the area showed the trail of an interceptor near Safed. At this stage, it appears to have been an attempt to intercept a suspicious target, with checks underway to determine whether it was a drone that crossed in from Lebanon.
Hezbollah was quick to distance itself from the incident, with a source in the terrorist organization telling Reuters that its operatives had no connection to the event.
Security officials stressed that full routine activity could continue.
The siren in the Galilee sounded amid rising tensions and the possibility of renewed escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, one year and one month after a ceasefire was declared in the north.
As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met this week in Florida with United States President Donald Trump, concerns were voiced in Lebanon that the American president had 'given Netanyahu a green light to attack Lebanon.'
First published: 10:20, 01.02.26