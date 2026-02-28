Iran targeting Israelis across the globe, security officials warn

The National Security Council on Saturday called on all Israelis staying abroad to adopt heightened precautionary measures at destinations worldwide, following the war with Iran. “The escalation with Iran increases the likelihood that the Iranian regime will intensify efforts to carry out attacks abroad against Israeli and Jewish targets, effective immediately,” the council said in a statement.

“In addition, and in light of past experience, there may also be increased motivation to harm Israelis overseas by other terrorist actors, alongside local initiatives, including lone attackers,” the statement added.

National Security Council urges Israelis abroad to remain vigilant

In view of the situation and in accordance with an updated assessment, the council urged Israelis abroad to exercise increased caution wherever they are in the world. It also directed the public to review travel advisories and to check in advance the threat level applicable to specific countries, as well as the council’s recommendations published on its website.

The council emphasized several safety guidelines:

A. Avoid posting real-time details on social media about current location, accommodations, travel plans or any information that could provide up-to-date insight into future plans and whereabouts.

B. Refrain from attending events or visiting sites identified with Israel or Jewish communities that are not secured.

C. Remain alert to surroundings when present in areas identified with Israel or Jewish communities, such as Chabad houses, synagogues and restaurants, with particular attention to unusual activity, including suspicious objects or unfamiliar individuals.

D. In the event of a threat or attack, report immediately to local security forces. Travelers are advised to familiarize themselves in advance with emergency numbers in the country where they are staying.

E. Avoid entering areas characterized by hostility toward Israelis and Jews, including neighborhoods, districts or markets in countries or regions where public opinion is hostile to Israel.



