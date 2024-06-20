Elderly man critically hurt after West Bank attack, robbery

Palestinian thieves beat up and carjacked a 70-year-old Israeli man near the Eliyahu Crossing at the entrance to the Palestinian city of Kalkilya. The attackers left the man beaten on the side of the road. A passer-by took the elderly man to the crossing where he received medical treatment.

Paramedics gave the man CPR and restarted his heart at the scene before he was evacuated to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.

Police and IDF forces are on the scene and are investigating the incident.

Magen David Adom received a report of the emergency at 1:24 p.m. The paramedics used a defibrillator to restart his heart, the emergency service reported.

The man reportedly was conscious when he was brought to the crossing but collapsed when he arrived.

Emergency medic Shai Cohen was part of the team that treated the man. He said the man was taken in an intensive care ambulance to the closest hospital and that he was admitted in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Defense Forces completed a broad divisional operation overnight between Wednesday and Thursday in Kfar Zurif, north of Hebron. The forces arrested nine wanted persons, confiscated many weapons and about 50 illegal vehicles. The IDF and Shin Bet on Thursday morning located five weapons in an apartment that, according to intelligence information, was used as a hiding place for wanted persons. Inside the apartment, an M-16 rifle was found, along with a Kalashnikov rifle and three hunting rifles, the IDF spokesman said.

"The wanted persons who were arrested and their weapons were confiscated were transferred to the security forces for further investigation, there are no casualties," according to the IDF. Since the beginning of the war, approximately 4,150 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, including approximately 1,750 belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas.