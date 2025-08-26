Racist ban on Ethiopian waiters at Israeli banquet hall sparks outcry, firing





An employee at a banquet hall in central Israel was fired this week after writing in a staff WhatsApp group: “Don’t bring any more Black waiters. Word for word: No Ethiopians.”

The racist message, which quickly leaked to social media, triggered outrage. The hall’s management said the waiter was summoned to a hearing and immediately dismissed. “These statements were written on his own accord. Ethiopian staff members have worked here and will continue to work here. They are excellent employees,” management said.

In protest, Ethiopian waiters refused to report for their evening shift. The owners said they plan to meet with them to apologize for the remarks and ask them to return.

The leaked screenshot sparked condemnation online. One Instagram post called the venue “a disgusting stain in the heart of Israeli society, a hall of racism and hate… a knife to the heart and a spit in the face of every Black person in this country, and every couple who chooses to celebrate there.”