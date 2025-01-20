'Best days of our alliance yet to come': Netanyahu congratulates Trump on second presidential inauguration

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday congratulated Donald Trump on his second inauguration as U.S. president, expressing optimism for further strengthening the U.S.-Israel alliance.
“Sara and I send our warmest wishes to you, Melania, and the American people,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
Reflecting on Trump’s first term, Netanyahu praised several key milestones in U.S.-Israel relations, including the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the relocation of the American embassy to Jerusalem and recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. He also highlighted the Abraham Accords, which saw Israel normalize relations with four Arab nations.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
“I believe that working together again, we will raise the U.S.-Israel alliance to even greater heights,” Netanyahu said, adding confidence in Trump’s leadership to defeat Iran’s “terror axis” and usher in a new era of peace and prosperity in the region.
Netanyahu also thanked Trump for his efforts in the recent release of Israeli hostages and expressed hopes for continued cooperation to bring home the remaining captives. He emphasized plans to destroy Hamas’s military capabilities, end its rule in Gaza, and prevent future threats to Israel.
“Under your leadership, the best days of our alliance are yet to come,” Netanyahu concluded.