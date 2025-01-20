'Best days of our alliance yet to come': Netanyahu congratulates Trump on second presidential inauguration

PM praises key achievements during Trump’s first term, including Abraham Accords and recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital; Netanyahu expresses confidence in further strengthening US-Israel alliance, highlighting plans to defeat Iran’s 'terror axis' and end Hamas’ rule in Gaza

Itamar Eichner|
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday congratulated Donald Trump on his second inauguration as U.S. president, expressing optimism for further strengthening the U.S.-Israel alliance.
“Sara and I send our warmest wishes to you, Melania, and the American people,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
Netanyahu congratulates Trump on second presidential inauguration
(Video: GPO)
Reflecting on Trump’s first term, Netanyahu praised several key milestones in U.S.-Israel relations, including the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the relocation of the American embassy to Jerusalem and recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. He also highlighted the Abraham Accords, which saw Israel normalize relations with four Arab nations.
“I believe that working together again, we will raise the U.S.-Israel alliance to even greater heights,” Netanyahu said, adding confidence in Trump’s leadership to defeat Iran’s “terror axis” and usher in a new era of peace and prosperity in the region.
1 View gallery
בינימין נתניהו, דונלד טראמפבינימין נתניהו, דונלד טראמפ
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP, Chaim Goldberg)
Netanyahu also thanked Trump for his efforts in the recent release of Israeli hostages and expressed hopes for continued cooperation to bring home the remaining captives. He emphasized plans to destroy Hamas’s military capabilities, end its rule in Gaza, and prevent future threats to Israel.
“Under your leadership, the best days of our alliance are yet to come,” Netanyahu concluded.
Comments
