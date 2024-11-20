Counter-terrorism expert: Hezbollah remains strong in several parts of Lebanon

Ely Karmon: Many groups in Lebanon, including Christians and Sunnis, are interested in disarming Hezbollah.

Hezbollah remains strong in several parts of Lebanon, and Israel should not rush into a ceasefire agreement, according to Dr. Ely Karmon of the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism. He told ILTV News that any ceasefire must include pushing Hezbollah behind the Litani River and ensuring the complete disarmament of the terrorist organization.
“For the moment,” he said, “we don’t see it in the agreement.”
Karmon also noted that many groups in Lebanon, including Christians and Sunnis, are interested in disarming Hezbollah. Therefore, he emphasized, “we have to unite forces with these communities.”
