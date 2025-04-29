Trump aims to weaken, not replace, Iranian regime, says U.S. colonel

U.S. President Donald Trump does not necessarily want regime change in Iran, according to United States Col. Rich Outzen from the Atlantic Council.

President Trump would “prefer a weakened regime that's willing to make concessions on the portfolios of various interests to the United States,” Outzen said.

He explained that Trump, as a negotiator and businessman, understands the importance of putting both "carrots and sticks" on the table—meaning offering to lift sanctions while simultaneously applying maximum pressure on Iran, including potential military pressure against the Houthis and elsewhere.

“I think it's actually a very effective negotiating strategy,” Outzen said. “When your enemy or your partner in negotiation is at their weakest, that's when you press for the deal.”

