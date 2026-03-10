Missiles from Iran send millions to bomb shelters in center, Jerusalem area

Rocket alarm sirens sounded throughout the center of the country four times in one hour shortly before midnight on Tuesday night sending millions to bomb shelters. Additional sirens sounded after midnight on Wednesday morning. The alarms also sounded in Jerusalem and the Dead Sea area, and later in the Haifa Bay and Carmel area. At the same time, an alarm was raised warning of the intrusion of an armed drone in the Galilee.
Some of the launches toward the center of the country and the Sharon region were intercepted, and others fell in open areas. No casualties were reported.
During one of the alarms, two women were slightly injured when the car they were traveling in crashed into a fence and caught fire. They were evacuated to a nearby hospital by Magen David Adom.
Earlier on Tuesday, three IDF soldiers were slightly injured by a Hezbollah drone strike on a post in Israeli territory near the Lebanese border.