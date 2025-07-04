Hamas reportedly accepts ceasefire, hostage deal proposal with minor amendments

Hamas has submitted Friday its response to the U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal to mediators, and it is “positive and should help reach a deal,” a Palestinian official familiar with the talks told Reuters.
According to the report, the terror group responded positively to the latest proposal, with only minor requested changes. Qatar’s Al-Araby TV quoted sources saying the terror group had “agreed to the content of the deal and requested small modifications.”
The Israeli security cabinet is expected to convene Saturday to discuss the response, though far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir are expected to vote against it. Nevertheless, the deal is likely to pass both the cabinet and the government.
An Israeli official said Friday that the aim is for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump to announce the agreement jointly during their meeting on Monday. According to the official, all key security agencies support the deal, including the IDF chief of staff and Shin Bet, even if it is only a partial agreement. “They say we need to move quickly to bring hostages home,” the official said.
During a recent cabinet session, Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to Hamas’ defeat. He reportedly said he would not allow the group to remain in Gaza in any form, and while military occupation of the Gaza Strip is an option, he does not want to endanger the hostages. Under the current plan, the IDF would remain deployed along its designated security buffer zone inside Gaza, extending 1.2 to 1.4 kilometers from the Israeli border. The army will also retain control of the Philadelphi Corridor on the Egypt-Gaza border.
Egypt’s Al-Rad channel reported that Hamas’s response includes new wording on previously disputed points, which sources said does not differ significantly from the prior U.S.-drafted proposal. According to the report, Hamas emphasizes that aid flows must be sufficient to operate bakeries and hospitals without shortages and that humanitarian assistance should be distributed via the UN, the Red Crescent, and other international organizations.
The proposal currently on the table calls for a phased agreement: Hamas would release half of the living Israeli hostages and half of the bodies of deceased hostages in five stages over 60 days. In parallel, negotiations would take place to reach a permanent ceasefire. Talks would begin on the first day of the truce when Hamas is expected to release the largest group of hostages—eight people. Two more living hostages would be freed on day 50, and the bodies of 18 deceased hostages would be returned throughout the truce.
If no permanent agreement is reached within the 60-day window, the United States is reportedly prepared to guarantee that Israel will not resume fighting as long as negotiations remain serious.
Saudi-owned Al-Majalla also reported on the full details of the proposal, noting that President Trump insisted Israel maintain the ceasefire throughout the entire truce period and that talks must lead to a permanent solution. The humanitarian section of the deal, which aligns with Egyptian reporting, reportedly ensures the delivery of large and sufficient quantities of aid to Gaza.