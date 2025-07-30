UAE files complaint against Israeli ambassador, citing inappropriate behavior

Ambassador Yossi Shelley faces Emirati complaints over alleged misconduct, including clashes with security and breaches of protocol; Despite the incidents, Netanyahu’s office says Shelley will remain in his post, though he’s reportedly been warned to improve his conduct

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
United Arab Emirates
ambassador
Yossi Shelley
The United Arab Emirates has lodged complaints with Israel over at least three separate incidents involving Ambassador Yossi Shelley, who previously served as director-general of the Prime Minister’s Office.
1 View gallery
אולפן ynetאולפן ynet
Yossi Shelley
(Photo: Yariv Katz)
According to reports, Shelley behaved inappropriately for someone in his position on multiple occasions and clashed with Emirati security personnel. The Prime Minister’s Office declined to confirm the reports, stating only that Shelley will remain in his role.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
According to Kan Bet Broadcasting, in one case, Shelley became angry at local security guards who asked him to limit his movements in the evening, reportedly shouting: “What, am I in prison?” In another instance, he allowed passengers into his diplomatic vehicle without prior security screening.
In a separate event, he identified himself as Israel’s ambassador in situations where it was unnecessary, despite the security sensitivity and terrorism concerns. Channel 12 recently reported that Shelley was seen at a bar in Dubai in what was described as “inappropriate conduct concerning ethical, moral and personal standards.”
Shelley has denied the allegations. However, Kan Bet reported he was issued a warning to improve his coordination with local security.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""