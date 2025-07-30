UAE files complaint against Israeli ambassador, citing inappropriate behavior

The United Arab Emirates has lodged complaints with Israel over at least three separate incidents involving Ambassador Yossi Shelley, who previously served as director-general of the Prime Minister’s Office.
According to reports, Shelley behaved inappropriately for someone in his position on multiple occasions and clashed with Emirati security personnel. The Prime Minister’s Office declined to confirm the reports, stating only that Shelley will remain in his role.
According to Kan Bet Broadcasting, in one case, Shelley became angry at local security guards who asked him to limit his movements in the evening, reportedly shouting: “What, am I in prison?” In another instance, he allowed passengers into his diplomatic vehicle without prior security screening.
In a separate event, he identified himself as Israel’s ambassador in situations where it was unnecessary, despite the security sensitivity and terrorism concerns. Channel 12 recently reported that Shelley was seen at a bar in Dubai in what was described as “inappropriate conduct concerning ethical, moral and personal standards.”
Shelley has denied the allegations. However, Kan Bet reported he was issued a warning to improve his coordination with local security.