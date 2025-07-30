UAE files complaint against Israeli ambassador, citing inappropriate behavior

The United Arab Emirates has lodged complaints with Israel over at least three separate incidents involving

According to reports, Shelley behaved inappropriately for someone in his position on multiple occasions and clashed with Emirati security personnel. The Prime Minister’s Office declined to confirm the reports, stating only that Shelley will remain in his role.

According to Kan Bet Broadcasting, in one case, Shelley became angry at local security guards who asked him to limit his movements in the evening, reportedly shouting: “What, am I in prison?” In another instance, he allowed passengers into his diplomatic vehicle without prior security screening.

