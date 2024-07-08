IDF takes foreign press to Rafah, reporters highlight destruction

Foreign media teams were allowed access to Rafah for the first time since the start of the war, accompanied by IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari. In his reporting, CNN correspondent Jeremy Diamond said he saw a "startling" amount of destruction.

"Israel has repeatedly described its ground operation in Rafah as “limited.” But in this neighborhood in southern Rafah, the destruction looks almost identical to what I’ve seen in northern Gaza, in central Gaza and in Khan Younis through the limited prism of trips into Gaza with the Israeli military," he said adding neighborhoods he visited were unrecognizable.

Hagari told the reporters the destruction was due to the Hamas practice of attaching explosive devices to home, apartment blocks and tunnels.

“When you see destruction, it’s because either the houses were booby-trapped, either when we demolished a tunnel the houses fell apart, or that Hamas fired from those houses and risked our forces and we had no other method but to make sure that our forces were safe,” Hagari said.

CNN said it could not independently verify the military spokesperson's claims because reporters had been barred from entering the Strip independently.

Dov Leiber of the Wall Street Journal also highlighted the destruction he saw. "Even the counterinsurgency phase of the fighting that the Israeli military considers lower-intensity has been highly destructive, leaving many neighborhoods in rubble. This weekend, Israel’s military said it continued to find tunnels and fight against squads of militants in Rafah," Lieber wrote.

"Building after building had been reduced to piles of rubble. The military, which controlled the itinerary, said Hamas’s extensive use of booby traps made it safer for soldiers to bring the buildings down than to clear them."

The New York Times said once bustling streets were deserted.

"More than a million people have fled to avoid an Israeli onslaught that began two months ago. Many have been displaced repeatedly and now live in tent cities that stretch for miles, where they face an uncertain future as they mourn the loss of loved ones."

Reporter Adam Goldman said death, destruction and mass displacement of civilians have left Israel isolated.

The military supervised our visit to Rafah. We had to stay with the convoy, although Israeli officials did not review or censor our work. A representative of Hamas did not respond to text messages seeking comment," Goldman wrote.

He described how the group climbed up on a hill overlooking the area at the end of the tour in the Rafah.

[Hagari] pointed toward Tal al-Sultan, another Rafah neighborhood. Out there, he said, hostages were being held. A small group of Americans could be among them. Freeing them, he said, required rescue operations or military pressure. Hagari said any country would have done the same as Israel, after October



