Grenade found on major highway into Tel Aviv

The Ayalon South Highway through Tel Aviv was blocked Monday morning in the Rokach Interchange area during rush hour after a grenade found on the side of the road.
"National Traffic Police officers located the grenade, and the road was closed to vehicle traffic. A bomb disposal expert is on the way to the scene. There is heavy traffic in the area, and drivers are asked not to go there and to choose alternative routes," the police said in a statement.
On Thursday morning, lanes on the northbound Ayalon Highway at the La Guardia Interchange were closed to traffic for "emergency work" due to a leak in a water pipe on the side of the road. After about three hours, all lanes were reopened to vehicle traffic.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Ayalon Highways reported at the time that "following a leak in a water pipe discovered in the urban core, near the section between the La Guardia Interchange and the HaShalom Interchange, two lanes in Ayalon North were blocked in order to clear water and mud from the road.