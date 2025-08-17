IDF launches one-time amnesty for 14,600 Haredi draft dodgers

The IDF on Sunday launched a “one-time” operation targeting 14,600 draft dodgers across Israel, many of them from the ultra-Orthodox community, offering them the opportunity to enlist without facing punishment.

The campaign, dubbed “Starting Over,” comes amid concerns that, without an updated draft bill , the number of evaders could rise by 5,000 in the coming months and reach tens of thousands within a year and a half.

The initiative begins with a call for evaders to register via phone or through the IDF’s website, committing to report for military service in the weeks ahead. Those who register within the first four days, through the 21st of the month, and show up for training as scheduled, will have any disciplinary penalties suspended. Punishments will only be enforced if they evade, desert or commit other offenses during their service.

IDF officials described the operation as a once-in-a-lifetime chance for evaders, particularly from the ultra-Orthodox community, to serve without incurring criminal records or facing restrictions such as travel bans or arrest orders. The campaign is open to all draft evaders, including women and members of the general population.

The military will send repeated personal notifications to thousands of evaders, emphasizing the opportunity for those aged 18 to 28. IDF officials noted that thousands of new draft evaders have appeared since efforts to enforce universal conscription began last year. The law has yet to be updated in the Knesset despite ongoing coalition attempts—including the dismissal of a defense minister and the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chair—to legalize exemptions for the majority of ultra-Orthodox youth, even during times of war and personnel shortages, after 12,000 soldiers were killed or injured since October 7, 2023.

At the current rate, the military projects there will be tens of thousands of draft evaders in Israel within 18 months, with roughly 20,000 expected in the next few months alone.

"We don’t feel a need to grant amnesty to anyone, but we’re calling on people to come forward and avoid punishment in an opportunity that won’t return,” a senior military official said. He emphasized that those who enlist should bring complete service documentation rather than new exemption requests. Ultra-Orthodox recruits will receive tailored accommodations to preserve their religious lifestyle while serving, he added.

Even if only 500 young people respond to the operation, officials said, it would add 500 soldiers to the ranks—vital as mandatory service is now 30 months instead of 32, which will create further manpower shortages within two years. Officials stressed that integrating ultra-Orthodox soldiers is a critical effort that cannot rely solely on enforcement.