'Universities must hold students accountable for campus chaos'

Emily Schrader, ILTV|
The Trump administration is doing the right thing by cracking down on students who break the rules on university campuses, according to Alyza Lewin, President of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, a non-profit legal advocacy organization headquartered in Washington, D.C.
LEGAL CHALLENGES
“This is a situation where people need to be held accountable,” Lewin told ILTV News. “What we're seeing is that students on campus are vandalizing property, disrupting classes, shutting down lectures, assaulting fellow students—and they're not being held accountable. In fact, there are university faculty members who sometimes block the ability of institutions to impose meaningful discipline.”
Lewin said the Trump administration is pushing universities to enforce their rules and demonstrate that violations have consequences.
“I think it is important what they're doing,” she said.
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to pull federal funding from schools that allow what he called “illegal protests.” At least one anti-Israel activist has already been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil has reportedly been threatened with deportation.
