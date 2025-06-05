Liberman accuses Netanyahu of arming ISIS-linked militias in Gaza; PM’s office offers no denial

Yisrael Beitenu Party Chairman Avigdor Liberman on Thursday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of supplying weapons to armed militias in Gaza with ties to ISIS, as new reports raise questions about coordination between Israel and emerging non-Hamas factions in the enclave.

In an interview with public broadcaster Kan Reshet Bet, Liberman claimed the Israeli government was “transferring weapons to a group of thugs and criminals who identify with ISIS.”

He said he believed the move was carried out with the knowledge of the head of the Shin Bet internal security agency, but without Cabinet approval. “I don’t know how much the IDF chief of staff was informed,” he added.

Netanyahu’s office did not deny the allegation, saying only that “Israel is taking various steps to defeat Hamas, based on the recommendations of all security agency heads.” Liberman responded with a brief post on X, formerly Twitter: “Don’t give them guns.”

The controversy comes as attention grows around Yasser Abu Shabab, a resident of Rafah in southern Gaza, who recently appeared in a video declaring the formation of a new armed force.

He claimed it is operating “under Palestinian legitimacy,” referencing the Palestinian Authority (PA), and said he received the blessing of PA leadership. According to Abu Shabab, his forces have “cleared” eastern Rafah of Hamas fighters and are now in full control of the area.

In the video, Abu Shabab said his new militia is tasked with protecting civilians from “the de facto Hamas government’s terror” and from “aid looters.” He claimed his forces are distributing food and humanitarian aid to hundreds of families, including in areas controlled by the IDF.

“This is not by choice, but by necessity — to prevent the expulsion plan,” he said, referring to a U.S.-backed proposal by President Donald Trump to relocate Gaza’s population during postwar reconstruction efforts. The footage shows militia members setting up tents, distributing supplies and calling for media coverage of their operations.

Palestinian sources have alleged that Abu Shabab is cooperating with both Israel and the U.S.-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) relief mechanism. Hamas has accused his group of looting aid convoys and released footage of its fighters opening fire on militia members during what it described as “a clash with undercover Israeli operatives.”

The emergence of armed factions like Abu Shabab’s has raised alarm among Israeli security officials. Earlier this week, defense sources warned that growing lawlessness in Gaza could jeopardize hostage negotiations, as captives may fall into the hands of unaffiliated militias. That scenario would force Israel to negotiate with multiple actors, rather than Hamas alone.

Some officials reportedly told hostage families that if Hamas loses control, the situation could fragment, complicating future talks. “The conclusion is that a deal must be reached now, before it’s too late — while hostages are still held by Hamas’ military wing, under the group’s central command,” one source said.

However, the view is not uniform across the security establishment. A senior official involved in hostage affairs said, “I don’t see signs of Hamas collapse. Even if there are public uprisings, I don’t believe Hamas’ chain of command will fall apart.”

A senior IDF officer added that Israel’s assessment remains that Hamas retains control over the hostages, with no clear signs of losing that grip.