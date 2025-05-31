Hamas issues ambiguous response to ceasefire proposal; no deal, says Israeli official

Hamas announced Saturday afternoon that it had submitted its response to the latest ceasefire proposal presented by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, but stopped short of clearly stating whether it accepted or rejected the deal.

In a statement, the terrorist group said the proposal "aims to achieve a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to our people and families in Gaza." The group also noted that, as part of the deal, 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 others would be released in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners.

An Israeli official responded by accusing Hamas of effectively rejecting Witkoff's proposal, saying the group had presented a new version with its own conditions. Israeli authorities continue to insist that the proposal must be accepted as it stands, and that any additions or reservations would require renewed negotiations.

Earlier Saturday, Saudi media reported that Hamas was expected to agree to the plan only in principle, while attaching terms and caveats. Israeli officials maintain that such a conditional response does not constitute acceptance under the terms presented.

According to Saudi broadcaster Al Hadath, Palestinian factions in Gaza have reportedly urged Hamas to accept the proposal, viewing it as an opportunity to halt the war and alleviate the humanitarian crisis, despite its shortcomings. One faction reportedly said, "This proposal could stop the hunger and displacement."

Witkoff's ceasefire outline proposes a 60-day halt to hostilities during which Hamas would release 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 others in two phases—half on the first day and half on the seventh. In exchange, Israel would release 125 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, 1,111 other Palestinian detainees from Gaza arrested over the course of the war and return 180 bodies of Palestinian terrorists. The plan also includes daily humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza and stipulates that negotiations for a permanent end to hostilities would commence during the ceasefire period.

Egyptian outlet Alghad TV reported, citing sources, that Hamas’ response to Egyptian and Qatari mediators includes a proposed timeline for the release of hostages in three phases: four on the first day, two on the 30th day and four on the 60th day. According to the conditions set by the terrorist group, the remains of deceased hostages would also be returned in three phases—on days 10, 30 and 50.

The sources added that Hamas’ response also includes demands for allowing Gaza residents to exit and re-enter the enclave via the Rafah crossing, in addition to a full IDF withdrawal and the launch of negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent ceasefire agreement.

