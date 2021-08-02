Israel sees highest daily COVID case count in current wave

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz on Monday after the Health Ministry that 2,441 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed since midnight, the highest daily rise in infections during the current wave, which is still expected to rise.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Bennett was reported to consider providing a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to younger Israelis after the over 60 population was already advised to receive the jab.

3 צפייה בגלריה A child being tested for coronavirus ( Photo: Sharon Tzur )

According to the ministry, at least 10 Israelis succumbed to the virus since Sunday, raising the death toll to 6,486.

after 70,000 tests were conducted so far on Monday, the infection rate stands at 3.6%.

The coronavirus cabinet will meet on Tuesday to consider imposing quarantine on arrivals from more countries with health officials suggesting all arrivals may have to be quarantined.

At least 201 of the newly diagnosed, approximately 10%, arrived from abroad. Some 73 people arrived from Turkey, 34 from Greece, 12 from the United States, 11 from Bulgaria and 10 from Georgia.

3 צפייה בגלריה Israelis leaving the airport after their return from abroad on Friday ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

In addition, a small number of verified coronavirus patients returned from Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, Thailand, Finland, the Netherlands, Croatia, Romania, Italy, France, and Egypt.

The cabinet will also consider imposing further restrictions on gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

3 צפייה בגלריה Professor Nachman Ash briefing reporters on the government's coronavirus response on Monday ( Photo: GPO )

Earlier Monday, Health Ministry Director General Prof. Nachman Ash expressed concern over the continued rise in coronavirus cases.

"The situation is worrying," he said during a press briefing. "This morning again we saw a rise in both normal and serious illness. I call on everyone to adhere to guidelines, use face masks and follow the Green Pass or any other directives. Keeping in line with these measures saves lives. We are all obligated to do so."

The Health Ministry chief said he was encouraged by the number of Israelis over 60 who were getting their third vaccine dose, with 45,000 having received booster shots so far.