Mideast analyst: Washington and Jerusalem in 'total alignment” on Hamas and Iran

The release of weapons to Israel by Washington, alongside the visit of newly appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to the country, shows there is “total alignment” between Washington and Jerusalem, according to Dr. Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.

Diker said it is understood by both America and Israel that Israel will resume fighting against Hamas in Gaza and that there may not be a second stage of the hostage-for-ceasefire deal. Rather, the first phase may be extended to get as many hostages out as possible before the fighting resumes.

“Marco Rubio has been saying now for two years that the Hamas terror organization must be destroyed,” Diker noted. “He said it scores of times on the record.”

Diker highlighted that, in addition, Rubio has said “so clearly, so articulately, immediately after taking office” that the Iranian regime is the source of all subversion, instability, and terror in the Middle East and around the world.

“You couldn't have a clearer statement by a secretary of state,” he said. “So what he has done is to integrate the Hamas tentacle of the Iranian octopus with the head of the octopus itself, which is in Tehran, so you have an alignment strategically.”

Watch the full interview: