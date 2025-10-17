Jerualem unites in song and solidarity

Last weekend's stage at the “United for Life” event was filled with music and unity, as the crowd came together for a truly special evening.

Hosted by comedian Elon Gold and headlined by renowned singer Avraham Fried, the audience was on its feet all night long. Among those in attendance were volunteers, staff, donors, and members of the United Hatzalah family—gathered for a night of joy, connection, and celebration.

But this evening was special for another reason.

“Tonight is a very exciting night," said Eli Beer, founder of United Hatzalah. "Tonight is the night before the hostages are coming back, and we have three thousand people here in Jerusalem together with Ambassadors Mike Huckabee and David Friedman. We’re going to do a special performance with them on stage, together with Avraham Fried—the most famous Jewish religious singer in the world—and Elon Gold. It’s going to be incredible: a song about Jerusalem. This is a beautiful evening for Am Yisrael and for United Hatzalah. I’m really excited to be here tonight.”

UNITED HATZALAH ( ILTV )

The event was also attended by key figures playing a crucial role in Israel’s diplomatic landscape. Huckabee joined the Hatzalah family for a night of music and happiness—and even got on stage to perform “Sweet Home Jerusalem,” a rendition of Sweet Home Alabama. On stage, Huckabee was joined by Friedman.

Before going on stage, Friedman told ILTV: “Look, we owe everything to the IDF—their heroism, their bravery, the reservists who gave up their businesses and family life just to defend us across the entire army. And of course, we owe gratitude to the Prime Minister of Israel and to President Trump, who engaged in this issue like no one before him. I don’t think anyone else could have closed this deal.”