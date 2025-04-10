As economic crisis deepens, thousands wait in line for holiday food packages: ‘This saves me’

Ahead of Passover and under the shadow of war and a worsening economic crisis in Israeli society, hundreds of families have been standing in long lines for hours in recent days to receive holiday food packages.

“The situation is getting harder by the day. Without help, I wouldn’t be able to celebrate Passover,” said Liat Almakiass, 46, a widow and mother of three from Afula.

People wait in line to recieve a holiday food package ( Video: Meir Turgeman )

Almakiass arrived on Tuesday to receive food packages from Pat Hana, a nonprofit that has operated in Afula for 25 years. The organization provides Shabbat meals every week to hundreds of families in the city, all through the work of volunteers.

“I live off a survivor’s benefit, from which I pay rent and also have to support the household,” she explained. “The people at Pat Hana are doing a mitzvah by helping us. Prices keep rising, and we have no chance of buying everything we need for the holiday,” she added.

Ilanit, a mother of seven from Afula, shared a similar struggle: “I come here regularly for help. These food packages save me. Without this assistance, I wouldn’t have any food at home.”

Yossi Levi, chair of the Pat Hana organization, said more than 200 food vouchers worth 500 shekels each had been distributed this week. “In addition to the vouchers, we’re handing out food baskets that include chicken, matzah, oil, vegetables, wine for Kiddush and other essentials for those in need,” he said.

1 View gallery People wait in line to recieve a Passover food package ( Photo: Meir Turgeman )

“I estimate that more than 300 people will come here to receive food packages. Honestly, if I had 1,000 supermarket vouchers, I could hand them all out with no problem. The sense is that the hardship is only growing, the number of requests keeps rising and, sadly, I’m forced to turn down many.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Thousands also lined up at the Latet food distribution center in Rishon Lezion. “It never feels good to accept food, but the truth is the package really helps with expenses,” said a retiree from the city who waited in line for more than three hours.

Eli Cohen, CEO of Latet, said 18,000 people would receive a holiday food package from the organization. “Each package includes holiday staples—wine, matzah, fruits and vegetables, meat and chicken,” he said. “It’s a bundle worth about 600 shekels, and we’re not only distributing it this week—we do this every week.” Cohen thanked the Rishon Lezion municipality for providing a parking lot to facilitate the distribution.

Knesset member Meir Cohen of the Yesh Atid Party visited the site to “encourage the organization’s volunteers.” He remarked, “I know we did everything we could to reduce these scenes, but this long line is the result of reckless price hikes under the current Israeli government. People don’t understand that there are those who have nothing to eat. This organization is ensuring they have a holiday meal. Instead of arguing over politics, the volunteers are out there finding everyone who’s hungry and calling on them to come get food for the holiday.”