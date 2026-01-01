Israel Prison Service tours crocodile farm for Ben-Gvir’s ‘alligator prison’ plan

A delegation from the Israel Prison Service , led by the Deputy Commissioner, toured the crocodile farm at Hamat Gader on Thursday for a “learning visit” focused on crocodile care and handling.

The visit stems from an initiative promoted by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to establish a prison surrounded by crocodiles, inspired by a facility associated with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida. The prison planned during Trump’s tenure is located in the Everglades, a region heavily populated by crocodiles, though the animals are not necessarily positioned directly around the prison walls.

1 View gallery Israel Prison Service officers tour Hamat Gader

According to officials familiar with the details, Ben-Gvir instructed senior Prison Service leadership to examine the feasibility of the idea, drawing on the U.S. model that incorporates natural obstacles as part of prison security systems. At this stage, the review is described as preliminary and conceptual.

Ben-Gvir has discussed the initiative with the Prison Service commissioner in recent meetings, after which it gained momentum, fueled in part by media coverage. The minister has argued that following the recent hostage release deal, there has been a rise in motivation among terrorists to attempt prison escapes.

He has claimed that a detention facility surrounded by crocodiles could serve as a powerful deterrent. In one public statement, Ben-Gvir said he had already received a cost estimate from the deputy commissioner.

“A small crocodile costs $8,000 and a large one costs $20,000,” he said. “I told him: Whatever budget is needed, I’m giving it for this.”

In another remark, Ben-Gvir said that “the terrorists are already terrified of the idea.”