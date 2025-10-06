Israel warned: Don’t forget who you’re dealing with, says former advisor

Even as Hamas appears poised to agree to the terms of the Trump peace plan, Israel should not forget that it is dealing with a terrorist organization, according to former Netanyahu chief of staff Ari Harrow.

“Hamas is a murderous, treacherous terrorist organization,” Harrow told ILTV. “Their stated goal is the destruction of the State of Israel, the murder of Jews, not only in Israel, of course, but globally.”

He said that Israel may succeed in getting a deal because of the leverage that President Donald Trump and the United States have been able to exert on the broader Muslim world and the Gulf states, which trickles down to Hamas.

“But in dealing with Hamas as its own entity, we should never forget, not even for a second, who we're really dealing with,” Harrow said.

Watch the full interview: