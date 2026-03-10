Hegseth warns of ‘most intense day’ of US strikes on Iran as Trump weighs war’s ‘end stage’

"Today will be, yet again, our most intense day of strikes inside Iran — the most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes," Hegseth said during a briefing at the Pentagon.

1 View gallery Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ( Photo: Konstantin Toropin/AP )

Hegseth added that "ultimately," Trump "gets to determine the end stage of those objectives" in the Islamic Republic.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during the same briefing that U.S. forces have struck more than 5,000 targets since the start of the war. He said ongoing U.S. and Israeli strikes have reduced Iran’s missile launches against Israel and Persian Gulf allies by 90%.

Caine outlined three military objectives: destroying Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, striking the Iranian navy, and targeting the country’s military and industrial base.

US President Donald Trump

Iran launched new attacks Tuesday on Gulf Arab countries, while Israeli strikes hit targets in southern and eastern Lebanon. The developments come amid growing concern in Washington that the United States could become entangled in a prolonged conflict.

The timeline for the war’s conclusion remains unclear.

Still, Hegseth sought to push back against comparisons to earlier U.S. conflicts in the Middle East.

"this is not 2003, this is not endless nation-building under those types of quagmires we saw under Bush or Obama," he said.

At the start of the briefing, Hegseth delivered a sharp condemnation of Iran’s leadership.

"Our generation understands this fight," Hegseth said. "For 47 years, these barbaric savages in the Iranian regime have murdered our brothers in arms, my guys, your guys, our guys, through their terrorist proxies and cowardly attacks, now they race toward a nuclear bomb to hold the world hostage."

Hegseth said Iranian leaders are "desperate, scrambling," and insisted the United States and its allies are "winning."

Asked about reports that newly named Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had been wounded, Hegseth said his status was "not something I can comment on right now."

Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was named Iran’s new supreme leader after his father was killed on the first day of U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Trump told Fox News he was "not happy" with the younger Khamenei’s appointment, adding, "I don't believe he can live in peace."

Seven American service members have died since the start of the war.

Caine addressed their families during the briefing, saying the Joint Force remains "eternally grateful for your sacrifice and the gift of a great example that your service members have given all of us."

Trump told CBS News on Monday that he believes the conflict is nearing its end.

"The war is very complete, pretty much," Trump said. "there's nothing left in a military sense."

But the Defense Department struck a different tone in a video posted on social media with the caption "We have Only Just Begun to Fight."

In an interview with "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday, Hegseth said Trump’s demand for Iran’s unconditional surrender signals that the United States intends to dictate the terms of the conflict.

"we're fightin' to win. It means we set the terms," Hegseth said.

"This is war. This is conflict. This is bringing your enemy to their knees. Now, whether they will have a ceremony in Tehran Square and surrender, that's up to them," he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told PBS News on Monday that Tehran is prepared to continue attacking Israel.

"with our missiles as long as needed and as long as it takes," Araghchi said.

Trump has also floated the possibility of "taking over" the Strait of Hormuz if Iran blocks the strategic waterway.