Israel Police foils two major arms smuggling attempts from north to West Bank

Northern District Israel Police officers arrested a 22-year-old woman from Kafr Qassem on Monday night on suspicion of attempting to smuggle 6,000 bullets intended for M-16 rifles.
She was apprehended while traveling south from northern Israel toward the West Bank. Police plan to request an extension of her detention at the Nazareth Magistrate's Court.
Authorities believe the ammunition was destined for the Palestinian territories to be used by terror organizations. Investigators also suspect the woman was promised several thousand shekels for transporting the bullets. The arrest follows a separate case involving two young men caught smuggling 20,000 bullets, also intended for the West Bank.
"Every piece of ammunition that reaches the territories poses a potential threat to our soldiers and civilians," said Chief Superintendent Oshri Amor, deputy commander of the Northern District's central unit. "We take these cases with utmost seriousness. Our unit has been waging a relentless campaign against the smuggling of weapons into the Palestinian Authority."
Police suspect criminal gangs exploit women with no prior criminal record, such as the arrested suspect, to serve as couriers. "Around 10 p.m. last night, a central unit team, assisted by officers from Migdal HaEmek, noticed a private vehicle driven by a young woman heading south," said Amor.
"She appeared to be part of a larger smuggling ring involved in stealing and transferring weapons from northern Israel to the West Bank. A thorough search of her car revealed six boxes of ammunition containing 6,000 bullets. She was likely en route to the Palestinian territories to hand over the ammunition," he added.
Police continue their crackdown on arms smuggling, targeting networks that threaten national security.