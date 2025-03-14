'Only the Iranian people can bring down their regime'

Only the people of Iran can bring down their regime, according to Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president for research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
"It's the people of Iran that are ultimately the best weapon that we have to bring down the regime," Schanzer told ILTV.
He said military strikes, cyberattacks, sanctions, and other pressures are useful tools available to Israel, the United States, and other Western allies. However, "those protests that have been taking place in the heart of Iran" are the key to the regime’s demise.