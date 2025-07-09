Knesset bans lawmaker Ofer Cassif for 2 months over repeated attacks on IDF soldiers, Netanyahu

from the Joint List of Arab-majority political parties, following 12 separate complaints. According to the committee’s decision, Cassif will be banned from attending both committee and plenary sessions for two months and will have his salary suspended for two weeks. Just a week and a half earlier, Cassif had already been penalized with suspension and a salary cut over previous remarks against IDF soldiers.

In the current case, most of the complaints address statements Cassif made following a previous committee ruling against him, resembling earlier remarks. Among them is a complaint by lawmaker Ofir Katz of the ruling Likud party over Cassif’s formal appeal to the prosecutor at the Hague Tribunal, urging an investigation into the Israeli prime minister and cabinet members. This came after the prior Ethics Committee decision, which had strongly condemned Cassif for signing a petition demanding that Israel be put on trial at the Hague.

