Iran says it does not want regional escalation but must 'punish' Israel

Iranian Foreign Minister Nasser Kanaani said on Monday that his country was not looking to escalate regional tensions but believes it must punish Israel to prevent further instability.
"This will only come with punishing the aggressor and creating deterrence against the adventurism of the Zionist regime," he said.
Israel has been bracing for a strike from Iran and its proxies, which Tehran said would be considerable after the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week, which was attributed to Israel.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' top Commander Hossein Salami reiterated the group's threat that Israel "will receive punishment in due time."
The United States has beefed up its forces in the region along with Britain and France, and with the assistance of regional allies ready to help defend Israel against the attack and prevent further escalation that could lead to a regional war.
Kanaani called on the United States to stop supporting Israel, saying the international community had failed in its duty to safeguard stability in the region and should support the "punishment of the aggressor."