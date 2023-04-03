Gallant dismissal on hold as Netanyahu allies cite security concerns

Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, that there was no decision on whether to continue with the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Galant, which Netanyahu announced last week, citing security concerns.

Protesters block TLV highway after Gallant dismissal by PM ( צילום: אמיתי אלוני )

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

Related stories:

A letter firing Galant was never sent and therefore the dismissal had not come into effect.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu, Yoav Gallat ( Photo: EPA )

His sacking last Sunday after Gallant warned of the danger to Israel's security if the judicial overhaul would continue, caused mass demonstrations and all-around condemnation including from U.S. President Joe Biden , and ultimately resulted in the prime minister's decision to halt legislation and allow for negotiations to reach a broad agreement.

Gallant will remain in the Defense Ministry for now although he has yet to meet with the prime minister who is demanding a public apology in return for the ability to retain his job, a condition the fired minister refused to accept.

Netanyahu explained his decision to fire his minister by his failure to stop IDF reservists from announcing they would refuse to serve should the coalition's legislation pass into law, and because Gallant made his statements warning that the government's actions were endangering the country, while the prime minister was abroad.

2 View gallery Ben Gurion airport on standstill during Sunday's general strike ( Photo: Reuters )





After Netanyahu fired Galant in a speech he made, hundreds of thousands protested in demonstrations all over the country and a general strike was called when the biggest labor union the Histadrut also came out in opposition.



